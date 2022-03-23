Idaho Organization Asking For Air Mile Donations

It's one of the best known and hardest working non-profit organizations in our state-- Make-A-Wish Idaho! While many people believe that the "wish" is a "final wish" for Idaho kids-- it's actually a LASTING wish. The work that this organization does ensures that kids fighting critical illness have the opportunity to see and experience their biggest wishes while they fight battles of a lifetime.

Make-A-Wish Idaho is hoping that you can help make these possible by donating air miles.

In a statement by Make-A-Wish Idaho Director of Development Helene Peterson, she shared that...

As demand for travel increases, the amount of wishes that we are likely to grant will increase significantly and we need airlines miles now, maybe, more than any other time in our organization’s history

The plea for help is real and the cause is one of the best in the State of Idaho.

Are you looking for ways to help with the Wishes In Flight fundraiser on April 6th? Here's how you can jump into action and help an Idaho child with a lasting wish!

First, the fundraiser is taking place on April 6th from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. and it will be an on-air telethon with a local television channel.

If you or someone you know has air miles with Alaska, Delta, or United Airlines-- these are all accepted. On April 6th, the phone number to call will be (208) 345-9474 but miles can also be donated online at idaho.wish.org by following the wishes in flight link.

One of the best things about donating these miles to Make A Wish Idaho is that the miles don't actually expire once they're handed over to the organization!

