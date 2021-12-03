Idaho Outdoor Enthusiasts Invited to Local Beer Event

Some might say that Idahoans are no different than Tigers. Tigers love the wild and do not like to be indoors. If that describes you, Lost Grove Brewing will be host to a local event that although indoors, might be right up your alley.

The Idaho Wildlife Federation, if you aren't familiar, is a locally ran organization that aims to spread awareness of all things that may support the Idaho fish and wildlife populations. Some of these issues include keeping Idaho lands public, making sure that Idahoans have access to public lands without private "no trespassing" hurdles getting in the way, promoting healthy habitats for animals and wildlife to survive, and keeping the wild animals themselves, healthy. It's a wholesome work, really.

On Friday, December 10th, Lost Grove Brewing will be hosting an event with the Idaho Wildlife Federation to celebrate the end of a successful 2021!

What's in it for you? A great time and some beer!

As their event page states:

In our first event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (the event is indoor/outdoor with plenty of space to socially distance), the general public is welcomed to join us at Lost Grove Brewing as we reflect on a trying but successful year advocating for the conservation of Idaho’s fish and wildlife, habitat, and outdoor heritage. Come meet your Idaho Wildlife Federation staff, enjoy live music and sample Lost Grove’s array of delicious brews in their state-of-the-art brew room. Not to mention fabulous raffles from IWF and Lost Grove Brewing including an up to 10 person tour of the brewery and beer tasting ($250 value)

