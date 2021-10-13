Idaho State Law Declares This Act as “Mayhem”

It's an awful habit but it seems that a lot of people do it here in the Treasure Valley. How often do you check the Ada County Sheriff's Office daily Arrest Report? The report, which lives online, is constantly updated as folks in Boise and the greater Ada County area get arrested--in real time. Too often I see someone I went to school with or know from around town.

Recently while scrolling through Ada Sheriff, we caught a Felony count of "Mayhem" and many of us wondered: what on earth is "Mayhem"?

When asked, most people assumed it's going "crazy" or perhaps terrorizing something in public--vandalism perhaps?

Well, no--Mayhem in the State of Idaho is clearly and specifically defined and we just don't know what to think about it. How often could "Mayhem" possibly occur that THIS act needs to be so clearly defined?

Here's what the State of Idaho has to say about it...

8-5001. MAYHEM DEFINED. Every person who unlawfully and maliciously deprives a human being of a member of his body, or disables, disfigures or renders it useless, or cuts out or disables the tongue, puts out an eye, slits the nose, ear or lip, is guilty of mayhem.

Oh, I'm sorry--WHAT does that law say? Depriving a human being of a member of their body or disabling their tongue? Yeah, this crime is a little TOO "spooky" season for us.

