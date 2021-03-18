Idaho State Police have arrested a Washington State man after a pursuit and attempted carjacking in Rathdrum.

ISP said the police chase began Tuesday afternoon after motorist on State Highway 53 called in to report a reckless driver, passing on the right and into oncoming traffic in an early 2000s Lexus near Rathdrum. A trooper located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The suspect was able to elude police for a short while, but later another trooper spotted the vehicle and suspect at a gas station. The trooper tried to make contact, but the suspect identified as Jacob Cunningham, 44, of Spokane, WA, jumped in the car and speed off, hitting the troopers patrol car.

Cunningham then jumped out of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 95, and ran on foot and tried to open the door of a passing Jeep. The pursuing trooper tried to use his taser on Cunningham, but the attempt failed. Cunningham then ran into Cocolalla Lake, where he ended up in neck deep water. A trooper eventually went into the late after Cunningham and brought him back to shore.

Idaho State Police is seeking the identify of the possible carjacking victim. Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 208-209-8620.

Cunningham was booked on the following charges:

Malicious Injury to Property (F) x2

Possession of Stolen Property (F) x2

Possession Methamphetamine (F)

Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility (F)

Possession of an open container (m)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)

Resisting and obstructing a peace officer (m)

Driving without privileges (m)

Speeding, driving without insurance - infractions

