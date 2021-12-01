Idaho Winter Guide: Boise and Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian, this place has a ton to do and it also has a few fun play area options indoors. I wrote a whole article with a ton of features showing everything that Wahooz has to offer, check that out here if you have not been in before.



Planet Kids in The Wings Center in Boise. This is located near the Cole and Overland at 1875 Century Way. My son went to some camps at the Wings Center and loved the Planet Kids playground. You don't have to be a member or participant at the Wings Center to take your kids to play at Planet Kids.



Woodland Kids Idaho is a unique and beautiful indoor play experience that brings the nature of the outdoors inside for young ones to explore. The website describes it well saying, "Have fun with imaginary cooking and chalk board art in our specially designed woodland farm house. Or get creative with building in our Woodworking shop, or head over to the Farmers Market where there is all kinds of fun felt foods to explore. Jump on a wheely bug and ride through our Woodland forest straight over to our custom fishing hole where you are sure to catch a few fish!"

Bodies In Motion says "Our Purpose is to Ignite Activity and to ​Encourage Empowerment!" They are located in Boise at 729 W Diamond Street. They offer a ton all under one roof - Before & After School Care, Ninja Warrior, Martial Arts, Fitness, Camps, Indoor Playground, Ropes Course, Team Building, Birthday Parties, Preschool ​​Flatbread Cafe & Espresso Bar.



The Sensory Playce Gym for Kids is a specialized indoor play area for any children but specifically caters to those with disabilities. Their mission: "The Sensory Playce Gym for Kids provides children with disabilities daily access to specialized equipment, social interaction, and learning opportunities."



