Idaho Woman Crashes Car After Being Stung By Bee

A woman from Juliaetta crashed into a tree after being stung by a bee while driving caused her to lose consciousness.

According to Idaho State Police, the 36-year old driver was traveling on US Highway 12 close to 4:45pm when she was stung in the face by a bee. About five miles later, the woman lost consciousness as a result of the sting and drove off of the road, a news release says.

According to the press release, "The driver drove the vehicle off of the right shoulder and crashed into a tree. The tree blocked the vehicle from falling into the Clearwater River."

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, by an ambulance, where she was treated for her injuries. Police say there is no reason to believe she was driving impaired.

Traffic in the area was reportedly delayed for an hour and a half while crews worked to clean up the accident.

This is my nightmare. Having a bee get into your car while driving can be frightening and, as we've learned, dangerous. It can be a distraction if it gets into the car, and that's just if it's in the car somewhere, let alone on or near you. What are you supposed to do? Personally, I am very scared of bees. So, if I find one in my car I would instantly pull over and try to get it out safely on the side of the road, or a parking lot. I know I couldn't focus on driving if it happened. However, that's just if you happen to notice it. It's very likely that if a bee gets in the car you might not see it until it's too late. Honestly, that's why I don't leave my windows down. I do not want a bee getting into it. Even while driving, I'll just crank the AC. I can't risk having a bee get into my car while I'm driving. I'm not saying you should do the same, I just happen to be very afraid of them.

If you are as scared of bees as I am, or simply don't want to be around them this summer. Here are some tips from experts on how to avoid bees and wasps this summer.

