Idahoans Defend Alex Jones After Sandy Hook Verdict

Idahoans are fierce, loyal, and independent people that love their freedom. A recent court decision involving a talk show has Idahoans sharing their opinions contrary to the national narrative.

Talk show Alex Jones was ordered to pay almost a billion to the families whose children were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary. Mr. Jones continues to defend his actions using social media and soliciting money to avoid paying the multiple verdicts in these cases.

Check Out Alex Jones through the years! An inside look at the provocative talk show host.

Although Mr. Jones is losing in court, he's winning in the revenue game. Bloomberg reported that his company made over four million dollars weekly during one of his Sandy Hook Trials. The article says that his revenue and audience grew after being de-platformed by Facebook, Twitter, and every other social media platform.

Idaho and Mr. Jones

Idahoans have seen this movie or radio show before from Mr. Jones. He made speculative accusations against Chobani, one of the state's largest employers. The company later sued him, and he responded by announcing his trip to Idaho to take on Chobani. What happened is that Mr. Jones settled the lawsuit by apologizing for his intentional factual errors.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The Los Angeles Times reported on how he made the lawsuit go away.

"During the week of April 10, 2017, certain statements were made on the Infowars, Twitter feed, and YouTube channel regarding Chobani LLC that I now understand to be wrong. The tweets and video have now been retracted, and will not be re-posted," Jones said. "On behalf of Infowars, I regret that we mischaracterized Chobani, its employees and the people of Twin Falls, Idaho, the way we did."

The provocative talk show host did not learn his lesson from his settlement with the Idaho company. He continued to talk about the Sandy Hook shootings irresponsibly. The victims' parents have and continue to have their day in court. Mr. Jones continues to fundraise for his cause claiming the forces of evil are trying to silence him while pitching his vitamins for sale.

We asked you what you thought of the almost billion dollars that Mr. Jones will have to pay the plaintiffs. Pete from Mountain Home explained his position, 'I believe you have to be responsible for what you say, but how does that much money make a difference?'

Marine Bob told us what he thought in an email, "I am no fan of Jones, and have never listened to him. I have only heard of things that he has said. But I have always been against people making money off of dead relatives. It doesn’t bring them back to life. I would feel better if the parents and lawyers said “We are going to give all the money from this case to make schools more secure so other children won’t suffer the same thing ours did.”

Ray shared his thoughts in an email on how the case will impact the First Amendment.

"It would be really helpful if you can invite some reasonable, well-trained LAWYERS onto your radio program… to explain the LEGAL BASIS for the two court cases involving Alex Jones.

No one forced the litigants to listen to the Alex Jones radio show.

If persons unknown listened to Alex Jones AND THEN COMMITTED CRIMES against the survivors of the Sandy Hook school shooting… then THOSE PERSONS UNKNOWN should be arrested and prosecuted… not Alex Jones for defamation.

Alex Jones did NOT SHOUT ‘FIRE’ in a crowded theater… he spoke stupidly on his own radio program which listeners can turn off. The First Amendment must be broad enough to allow for speaking stupidly."

What's next for Mr. Jones? Here's a preview of what we can expect courtesy of social media.

The Big Three Idaho Republicans Telling You To Vote for A Democrat They like Tom, they tell us why.