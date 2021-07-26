Idaho’s Best Mini Golf Options

I'm not cool enough for actual golf, I'm just not good enough to swing a club in front of another person with confidence... Mini golf, however, you can count me in! Here are our great options in Idaho!

If you're in the Treasure Valley, you can of course start with Wahooz Family Fun Zone's mini golf course... It's close, it's fun, and it's cheap! Have a blast just down the street in Meridian!

If you take the short drive to Twin Falls, there are a couple of great options: Starting with Putters Mini Golf where they keep you cool while you're puttin' with Hawaiian Shaved Ice!

And while you're in Twin, check out the excitement over at Laser Mania Family Fun Center where you can play mini golf indoor, but in the dark, lit by blacklight!

Next time you're having a fancy vacation in Coeur d'Alene, take a break from the wine and caviar and head over to Putt'n Around Mini Golf for some good ole fashioned goofy golfing fun.

Whatever the flavor of mini golf you prefer, it can be found right here in the great state of Idaho. I should mention, though not technically a mini-golf spot, the Back 9 in Boise has a wonderful place to practice putting indoor. So while there may not be a windmill or any glow-in-the-dark features, you can still have some fun putting around and getting better at your mini golf craft! Either way, get out there and enjoy some miniature golf, Idaho!

