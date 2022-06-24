Idaho’s Pro Life Path Differs From Liberal Neighboring States

The decision by the Supreme Court to send Roe v. Wade back to the states has highlighted the cultural difference between Idaho, California, Washington, and Oregon. The Gem State has passed what some legal experts have called the country's toughest' Trigger Law'.

Idaho's law was passed two years ago when the likelihood of the Supreme Court overturning Roe was thought to be unlikely. The Presidency of Donald Trump produced three new supreme court justices. (Most political experts agree that the essential duty of the presidency is the opportunity to appoint new judges to the court.) Supreme Court justices have a lifetime appointment meaning their tenure/influence last for years after their confirmation.

The Gem State will end abortions sometime in August. Certain legal processes must be worked through before the Trigger Law will go into effect. Within thirty days, abortions will be illegal in Idaho. However, our neighboring states have a different points of view on abortion.

Multiple publications are reporting that Washington, California, and Oregon are forming something called a 'West Coast Offense' to welcome abortions in their states. Leading the pack is Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who said, ""More than half the nation's population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves."

The leaders of the 'West Coast Offense' pledge that they will not help prosecute any out-of-state women seeking abortions. They will instruct their law enforcement not to cooperate with any law enforcement seeking information on women traveling to their states for abortions. We will continue to update this story as it develops.

