Is Idaho Clean?
We are surrounded by nature and some of the most beautiful scenery available here in the gem state. From Boise the city of trees to having stunning lakes, rivers and streams throughout the state. So how clean are we really? No matter how pristine our surroundings are, every person in every state produces waste. Some though, create a lot more than others. Check out how Idaho and our surrounding states scored along with what state is the dirtiest in the nation.
The City of Boise has a goal for the whole city to be powered by clean energy by 2035 and to reach carbon neutrality for the community by 2050. They have been taking steps for years to continue to lead the country in sustainability. The Gem state is doing a lot behind the scenes to be resourceful and smart about utilizing natural recourses. According to a report by Zippia.com, Idaho ranks as the least wasteful state in the country. Across the state we also have a thriving wind-power industry and Idaho is also one of only six states with commercial geothermal electricity.
Geothermal power plants are able to create energy using water and heat that comes from dry steam wells or from hot-water wells. The steam then powers a turbine that generates electricity. Idaho also utilize hydroelectric power from rivers and dams. Idaho Power has pledged to use 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
With our city and states efforts where does that leave us as a state compared to others. How clean is Idaho really?
Best Life dug into data from multiple sources to get the full picture of a particular state's cleanliness, including its air quality, landfill use, and the volume of garbage and toxins it produces. They factored in how many tons of trash a state has buried per capita, as well as how much new waste it is producing per year (also in tons) and what percentage of a state's total landmass is dedicated to landfills. They also looked into the "dirtiness" of the state's air, drawing on the amount of carbon dioxide it produces (in million metric tons) according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as well as each state's air pollution ranking, according to the United Health Foundation. After compiling all of the info they pulled the numbers together to determine the Dirty State Index score for each state.