It has been over ten years since the pride of the Idaho State Bengals, Jared Allen, made headlines. In his day, the NFL great was a sack leader who put fear into the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators.

His career may be over, but the NFL has finally recognized his accomplishments. The former Bengal is not a member of the NFL Hall of Fame. Admission to the great hall in Canton, Ohio, is not a guarantee.

Very few players get the bust displayed in the birthplace of professional football. Mr. Allen played for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings. Today, the NFL is filled with sack leaders, Mr. Allen was a trailblazer in taking down many quarterbacks.

Here's a look at his career.

However, the former Viking has gone viral not for his on-field exploits, but for his impassioned emotional induction speech. The Hall of Fame speech is an honored tradition where the Hall of Famer thanks those who helped him along the way. It is televised worldwide and attend by thousands of fans.

You can watch his entire speech below.

