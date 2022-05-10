Journey Postpone Tour After Band Member Tests Positive for COVID

Journey has postponed the final four dates of their Freedom tour after a band member tested positive for COVID.

In a message to fans, the group promised “the shows will be rescheduled for a later date” and that “more information will be provided on the band websites shortly.” The affected performances were originally supposed to take place May 10 in Washington, D.C., May 11 in Hartford, Conn., May 13 in Toronto and May 16 in Quebec.

Journey did not reveal which band member had tested positive.

The group kicked off their Freedom tour back in February with a rousing performance at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The trek was originally scheduled for more than 40 dates, crisscrossing all over North America.

Toto had been opening for Journey on the tour. In a message of his own, guitarist Steve Lukather expressed “deep gratitude” for having been part of the run.

“It has been an incredible experience to stage the 38 shows we've performed with Journey across the U.S. Nothing short of a total blast,” the rocker declared after explaining the COVID-related cancellations. “We offer deep gratitude to the band, crew, venue operators and AEG. Thank you all for coming out, supporting Toto and Journey, and sharing in one great night after the next.”

Toto’s next scheduled tour dates will be overseas, while Journey are slated to begin another U.S. trek beginning in July.

Journey recently revealed the cover art and track list for their upcoming album, Freedom. The highly anticipated LP -- the band’s first in over a decade -- arrives July 8.