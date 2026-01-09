Ali Larter's character may turn heads in Texas, but her heart and family belong to the Gem State. The talented actress has a very normal life according to a recent interview picked up by Fox News. Like a lot of talented folks, Idaho is a place where everyone treats everyone the same.

"They don't care," she continued, joking, "Like if I can shoot an elk, they would've been like, ‘Oh my God, you're the star of this town.’ No, but that’s not what it was. It was really just a simple unfolding of like relationships naturally forming."

It’s hard to believe that television or streaming’s hottest show, Landman, is about to conclude its second season. The show airs on Paramount+, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Alli Larter. Newcomer Sam Elliot continues to steal scenes with his portrayal as the long-lost father to Billy Bob’s character.

The Landman star is the latest big-time star to declare her love for Idaho. She's moved her entire family to Sun Valley to escape the high-stress world of life in California.

A profile in Rue Magazine covers her move, and she shared her thoughts, as reported by People. The actress is famous for her breakout roles in Varsity Blues and Legally Blonde.

"We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," she told Rue.

Could we begin to see more celebrities move to the Treasure Valley? We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

