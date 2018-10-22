LeBron James May Produce a ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot

The new Halloween just had the biggest opening weekend ever for a slasher movie. But Jason Voorhees is apparently a little jealous that Michael Myers stole his box office crown, and now he may be returning to steal it back.

A new report from Bloody Disgusting reveals that a Friday the 13th reboot may be on the way. Most interestingly, it would be produced by LeBron James. The Lakers star and his SpringHill Entertainment are reportedly in talks with Vertigo Entertainment to revive the slasher franchise, according to the site. James is already producing the upcoming Space Jam sequel, but given that he’s a horror fan (and a Jason fan), it’s not that much of a stretch. Partnering with the production company behind the new IT and sequel doesn’t hurt either.

As Bloody Disgusting notes, last month Victor Miller, the original screenwriter of 1980’s Friday the 13th, won the rights to the franchise in a lengthy battle against producers. Miller now holds the U.S. rights to the title, along with the settings and characters, while Horror Inc. producers hold the international rights to the franchise. So that could make things more complicated for James’ potential reboot.

The 2009 Friday the 13th reboot and Freddy Vs. Jason crossover were previously the box office slasher champs before Myers returned this past weekend. If it all works out for James though, maybe Jason can kill his way back to the top.