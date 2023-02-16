Boise Braces for LeBron James Sighting as NBA Star Gets Closer

Although we lost our NBA development team a few years ago, our area is on high alert for several NBA All-Stars, movie stars, hip-hop artists, and entertainment-related people this weekend. The sports, entertainment, and tech world center will be only five hours from the Boise area.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is just a short drive from Boise. Could we see some big stars decide they'd like to investigate why so many people continue to move to Idaho? Could we see some of the sport's biggest stars make a secret flight to Boise to check out the blue field or a trip to the Niagra of the West, Shoshone Falls?

There will be lots of festivities for the folks in Salt Lake. Still, if you're not interested in the Jordan Rising Stars event on Friday, or the NBA Kia Skills challenge, Idaho offers a perfect private western escape if you're Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics or James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.



Our NBA experts tell us that several players and agents take the entire All-Star weekend to develop closer relationships. Think of this week's game in Salt Lake as a mini Allen & Company retreat that's hosted in Sun Valley.

Fans should be on the lookout for a variety of influencers and athletes. We have yet to confirm if any Boise area restaurants have been booked for VIP private occasions. We'll continue to monitor this story and update you when we see NBA players, the Kardashians, and other famous folks. Remember, you read it here first.

