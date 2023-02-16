Boise Braces for LeBron James Sighting as NBA Star Gets Closer

Boise Braces for LeBron James Sighting as NBA Star Gets Closer

YOUTUBE

Although we lost our NBA development team a few years ago, our area is on high alert for several NBA All-Stars, movie stars, hip-hop artists, and entertainment-related people this weekend. The sports, entertainment, and tech world center will be only five hours from the Boise area.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is just a short drive from Boise. Could we see some big stars decide they'd like to investigate why so many people continue to move to Idaho? Could we see some of the sport's biggest stars make a secret flight to Boise to check out the blue field or a trip to the Niagra of the West, Shoshone Falls?

There will be lots of festivities for the folks in Salt Lake. Still, if you're not interested in the Jordan Rising Stars event on Friday, or the NBA Kia Skills challenge, Idaho offers a perfect private western escape if you're Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics or James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

 


   


Our NBA experts tell us that several players and agents take the entire All-Star weekend to develop closer relationships. Think of this week's game in Salt Lake as a mini Allen & Company retreat that's hosted in Sun Valley.

Fans should be on the lookout for a variety of influencers and athletes. We have yet to confirm if any Boise area restaurants have been booked for VIP private occasions. We'll continue to monitor this story and update you when we see NBA players, the Kardashians, and other famous folks. Remember, you read it here first.

A list of NBA and Big Stars That Could Be In Boise

Get a good look at who you could see at the grocery store.

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

While a few have childhood ties to Idaho many of the following celebrities fell in love with the gem state a little later in life..

Idaho Reacts to Rhianna's 2023 Epic Halftime Show

😍 After months of anticipation, Super Bowl LVII is well underway and another epic halftime performance is in the books!

At seven months pregnant, Rhianna floored fans when she entered the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium in an epic descent from the ceiling on a floating stage alongside an entourage of dancers clad in white puffer coats.

Just as you'd expect, Idahoans expressed their fair share of opinions on the superstar's unmatched halftime show on Twitter!

Scroll on for Idaho's reactions to the 2023 halftime show on Twitter! Keep scrolling for a gallery of photos that cover Rhianna's spectacular performance!


Filed Under: Hip Hop Idaho, Lebron James, NBA All Star Game, newsletter, Salt Lake City, Utah Jazz
Categories: Local News, Outdoors, Special Events, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Idaho’s Talk Station