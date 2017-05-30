Man From Caldwell Drowns at Lake Lowell

With Memorial Day you get a lot of family, bbq, and time off work, but it was not festive and happy for everyone this year. A 28-year-old man is being mourned over after his drowning in Lake Lowell yesterday.

Denny J. Denn swam out to a buoy and on his way back people saw him go under. Most expected to see him pop back up but he never did. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office was called just after 5:30 p.m. and it took The Caldwell County Fire Department and the Gem County Dive Team about two hours to find Denn's body. It was 20 yards off shore in about 8 feet of water./

As temperature's rise and school gets out people starting hitting the lakes, rivers, and pools a whole lot more. Please always use caution and swim responsibly. Denn's drowning is being investigated.