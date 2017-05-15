Missing Boise Children Found Alive

The two Boise girls that were abducted (Jaylynn and Madiosn Dundon) have been found alive.

The 6 and 7-year-old were found tonight in Eureka County, Nevada. They're currently at the hospital being treated for exposure. Their family is with them and their father, Jared Dundon, who abducted them is in custody.

Big props go out to the Eureka County Sheriff's Department and the Nevada State Police for their major efforts and search to bring these two girls home safely.

An Amber Alert was issued this afternoon after part of Jared's vehicle was found burnt to ashes in the woods. Jaylynn and Madison have been missing since 10 a.m. on Wednesday and thankfully are now reunited with their family.