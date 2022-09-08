Have You Ever Tried Delicious Mormon Funeral Potatoes?

Every part of the country has its unique attractions, habits, and favorite foods. Whether you're a native of Idaho or just moved here, sooner or later, someone will ask you if you've ever had 'Mormon Potatoes' or Funeral Potatoes. If you've never heard of Mormon Potatoes, keep reading to find out the details.

The Deseret News recently looked at the appear and history of 'Mormon Funeral Potatoes.' The potatoes are served as casserole after a funeral service. Potatoes are a comfort food throughout the world. We all know how popular potatoes are in Idaho and Utah. Those states grow plenty of potatoes and have a significant portion of their population that are members of the Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The History of Mormon Funeral Potatoes

No one knows for sure when folks started using the term 'Mormon Funeral Potatoes, but the Deseret News points out that the Relief Society began serving the dish after funerals many years ago. Writer Hanna Seariac describes the dish:

"Funeral potato purists often stick with the classic cubed potato, cheese, sour cream and cream soup recipe topped with cornflakes, but this dish is often the subject of fierce debate. Some have pushed the boundaries by rejecting cornflakes and instead turning to Panko breadcrumbs or crushed Ritz crackers. Others have taken this classic casserole in even more wild directions, adding bacon or mushrooms or frozen peas."

Funeral Potatoes are easy to make and in these tough economic times are an affordable way to feed your family, friends, and total strangers in these tough times.

