Surprising Crime Data Reveals the 10 Most Violent Cities in Idaho

“It’s so safe, people don’t lock their doors here at night.” If we had a dollar for every time somebody told us that when we were considering our movie to Boise, we could probably buy a hot rock steak at Barbacoa.

Twelve years ago, those positive endorsements were certainly appealing as we packed our bags and left one of the most dangerous cities in the country. Since then Boise’s population has grown exponentially, so does that sentiment still ring true today? That certainly depends on how trusting you are of your neighbors. You may feel differently after looking at these numbers.

We dug into the most recent FBI Crime in the United States report to find out which Idaho cities experience the highest rate of violent crimes. The FBI defines violent crime as one of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The most recent edition of this report reflects crime numbers given to the FBI by participating agencies in 2021. Nationwide, the rate of violent crimes increased by 5% in 2020.

So which cities in Idaho are the most violent based on the numbers from the FBI? 23* of Idaho’s largest cities with a population of 5,000 or more submitted figures to the FBI in 2020 and this is how they ranked when you look at the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

*No figures were provided for Burley, Caldwell, Eagle, Hayden, Kuna, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Star or Weiser.

By The Numbers: The Most Violent Cities in Idaho Based on FBI Statistics 23 of Idaho’s largest cities with a population of 5,000 or more submitted figures to the FBI for their Crime in the United States report in 2020 and this is how they ranked when you look at the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents. Note: Burley, Caldwell, Eagle, Hayden, Kuna, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Star and Weiser did NOT submit figures.

