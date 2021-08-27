Mountain Home Cat Found 365 Miles Away From Home

Unfortunately some of us have had the displeasure of losing a pet. Here one day gone the next never to be found. Years ago I owned a really good looking Rottweiler pup, he was a kind soul and was very playful and curious. One Saturday morning we we're hanging out in the backyard when I realized I needed to run to the parts store. I left him in the backyard to play with some toys and that would be the last time I would ever see him. Thirty five minutes later when I returned he was gone, never to be seen again.

When I saw this story about a Mountain home cat that was lost and then found 365 miles away I was like how does that happen?

According to the Animeals Facebook post this is what they believe happened "After piecing together a timeline he managed to somehow travel 365 miles in four days where he was found by someone on the 22nd in the Petty Creek area. The person that found him said he was really dirty so she gave him a bath and brought him to us on the 24th."

The AniMeals post continued to say that they believe that Oliver the cat somehow hitched a ride in or on someone's car and was eventually able to jump off where he was found.

I was certain that Oliver was chipped and that's how he was found but that's not the case. It turns out that Mary B who follows the AniMeals FB account saw their Oliver found post and connected the Mountain home owners with their missing Persian. Social media wasn't a thing when I lost my Rottweiler but I'm glad that it was in this case. The lesson to be learned when you lose a pet... use all of your resources including social media.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.