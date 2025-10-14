The event season is about to get more competitive in the highly populated Treasure Valley. The future of the Ford Idaho Center continues to garner intense local interest in Nampa and the surrounding areas.

The Idaho Center, like many older venues, needs a modern update. I would argue that, factoring in location, it is the premier event center in our area. However, it won't be long before folks in Boise and Ada County won't have to travel to Nampa to see big shows.

Boise State announced it's taking advantage of its prime downtown real estate. Idahoans can expect more events at Albertsons Stadium and Extra Mile Arena. Boiseans will have the option to go to campus instead of the downtown arena.

Garden City, once a drive-through city, is not investing in the needed infrastructure. The new Boise Soccer team will draw fans who want to see live action, along with the Boise Hawks. The Hawks have used their stadium to host concerts alongside their team.

With all the new and existing entertainment options, one has to ask: Is this good for consumers? The price of everything, especially entertainment, has gone through the roof. Thankfully, Idaho's elite outdoor event, the Boise Music Festival, is still free.

It will be a financial challenge for some of these new venues if the shows don't sell. Let's not forget Bogus Basin, which has been known to hold concerts during the summer.

CWI believes it can be the answer to the Ford Idaho Center's problems. Let's hope so; we'd hate to see that beautiful venue turned into another subdivision.

What You Can't Have At Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater This is their policy, according to the Ford Idaho Center. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

20 Legendary Artists Who You Forgot Played Idaho Center The Ford Idaho Center has hosted some legendary acts over the years. Here are the top 20 that have performed there... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas