Nampa Farm Announces Return of Produce Subscription

When you think back to your years of growing up, which field trips do you remember the best? If you grew up here in the Treasure Valley, you probably remember going to Zoo Boise or the Discovery Center. Having grown up in Nampa, we did both of those things, a couple of times--but visiting a pumpkin patch at Wissel Farms was always my favorite! The family owned and operated Wissel Farms would give us pumpkins and tractor rides as kids and my classmates and I always loved visiting.

If you're a Nampa native like me, you will know that Wissel Farms is a staple to the area and always has super fresh produce--odds are, if you've shopped for corn or watermelon at a local grocery store you've had their produce and didn't even know it.

I was really excited to see that once again, the produce subscription service has returned. For 10 weeks (July 23rd through September 24th) you can have a box of FRESH local produce delivered right to your door. The service costs $285 and there's nothing like it in the area. It's funny--as a kid I would have never wanted this many vegetables and now, nothing sounds better than fresh local produce.

If you're interested in signing up for the service, the produce that you can expect to see on your doorstep includes:

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Picklers

Green Beans

Shelling Peas

Carrots

Fruit

Sweet Corn

Okra

Red Beers

And while these are just some examples, you'll also receive a voucher for a free pumpkin in October! Consider that Instagram-must crossed off of the list early this year.

To learn more about the Wissel Farms Harvest Club, you can contact them directly at: 805-514-4958 OR email wisselfarmsnampa@gmail.com.

You can check out the Facebook post with more information as well, HERE.