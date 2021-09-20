Nampa Store Removes Livestock Medicine From Over-The-Counter Sale

If we had to guess, the supply of "Ivermectin" here in the State of Idaho is probably pretty hefty. What even IS Ivermectin? We caught ourselves asking the exact same question as it began to make local and even national headlines--then again, we aren't too close to horses. If you live here in Idaho and raise horses or other livestock, you have probably heard of the medicine which is readily available for those who need to get it to their animals.

What does Ivermectin do? It treats infections that are caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites according to a quick Google search. So, why is a "harmless" animal medicine making headlines? Apparently it isn't so "harmless" when taken by a human.

Now for the next big question: why are humans taking Ivermectin and why are we even talking about this? Believe it or not, the medicine is actually short on shelves in some places around the nation and horse owners are trying to find it because some humans think it may be "the cure" for COVID-19.

Yes, we're still navigating our way through a global pandemic, even here in the Treasure Valley

5 COVID-Related Things Everyone in Boise Needs To Know Heading Into the Fall From vaccines to mask expectations, there's a lot to know in Boise right now.

In a statement directly informing the public of the dangers of taking Ivermectin, the Centers for Disease Control said:

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.

Apparently, the trend has hit the Treasure Valley. In a recent post on our local Reddit thread, one user shared a photograph from a Nampa D&B Supply Store where yes--Ivermectin was removed from the sales floor and available by request with an associate, only.

Have you noticed this trend anywhere else in the Treasure Valley? Officials are warning the general public that while some forms of the medicine MAY be prescribed to humans for other types of illness, like worms or lice--the medicine available at animal and outdoor stores simply shouldn't be consumed.

Boise Dogs Love Beer Too Check out these adorable Boise dogs enjoying some puppy brews!