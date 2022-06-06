Need A Fur Baby? This Idaho Shelter Is 1/2 Off All Doggos!

2022 is an awful year overall, and we could all use some cheering up.

Sound like you? Then perhaps a furever best buddy could bring some sunshine to your life! Even better, you don't have to sacrifice more than a few gallons of gas to bring them home.

If you're willing to make the short drive, you can adopt a pup for half the price. In Pocatello, the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter are chipping in to keep the price down on pooch adoptions.

If you visit the City of Pocatello's Animal Shelter, all dog adoptions are currently having 50% covered by Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, bringing the fee from a normal $130 to just $65. This also includes:

Vaccinations

Collar

Spay or neuter surgery

Microchipping

If you've never been a dog owner, those fees can add up quick! Making this a really good opportunity to bring that little buddy home for snuggles, cuddles, and hours and hours of tug-of-war.

A few tips from a fellow dog owner before you decide to dive into pup adoption:

Make sure you have the free time to spend training your pup, keeping them busy, entertained, and healthy

Check your finances. Owning dogs isn't (normally) expensive, but surprise vet bills could put a dent in your wallet if you're not careful

Is your home suitable for a dog? Is there room for them to run around and play? There's nothing worse than a big dog stuck in a tiny apartment with no room to stretch out

You can get more information about Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter and their current adoption special here.

