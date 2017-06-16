New Amazon Prime Instant Releases — July 2017
It’s that time again — time to mark your calendars for the start of a new month and a new streaming season! Today brings great news for Amazon Prime subscribers, as July’s slate of new additions has some really, really good ones in the mix.
Notable titles include noughties mainstay Agent Cody Banks; all of those you’ve-been-meaning-to-get-around-to-it-classics like Braveheart, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, The Hunt for Red October, and Rosemary’s Baby; both Matrix sequels, which honestly aren’t terrible; allllll the classic Star Trek movies (save the whales), and is that Jon Favreau’s Chef I see? Good luck getting outside next month, Prime subscribers.
Here’s the full list:
TV
Mr. Robot Season 2 – 7/13/17
Salvation Season 1 – 7/16/17
*Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon Original) Season 1 – 7/21/17
*The Last Tycoon (Amazon Original) Season 1 – 7/28/17
The Living and the Dead Season 1 – 7/28/17
Movies
July 1
14 Women (2007)
18 Swirling Riders (1977)
The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)
48 Hrs.
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
Abolition (2013)
Agent Cody Banks
Air: The Musical (2010)
All American Zombie Drugs (2013)
Amnesiac (2013)
Another 48 Hrs.
Appetite (1998)
Area 51
The Artworks (2003)
Assassin of the Tsar (1991)
Bandits
BigFoot Wars (2014)
Blind Heat (2000)
Blood Moon Rising (2010)
Blood Reaper (2004)
Boomerang
Boricua (2004)
Braveheart
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bull Durham
Bumblef**k, USA (2013)
Bunnyman Massacre (2014)
Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)
Carnies (2010)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Clear and Present Danger
Cold Mountain
The Corrupted (2013)
Crystal River (2008)
Cutthroat Island
Day We Met (1990)
Dead Evidence (2001)
Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
Destination Vegas (1995)
Dilemma (1997)
Dirt Merchant (1999)
Dragonblade (2004)
Dream a Little Dream
Drunk Wedding
The Eagle and the Hawk
Eight Men Out
Elephant (1989)
The First Wives Club
Flashdance
Flipping (1997)
Fly Me to the Moon
Foreign Fields (2000)
Frankenstein Reborn (2014)
Free Money
Frozen Kiss (2009)
G Men from Hell (2000)
Gene-Fusion (2011)
The General (1998)
Get Well Soon
Ghost Bride (2014)
Godsend
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Gunshy (1998)
Hazard Jack (2014)
Hobgoblins (1988)
House Of The Dead
House of the Dead 2
The Hunt For Red October
Intimate Affairs (2001)
Into the Fire (2005)
Jack in the Box (2012)
Jezebeth (2013)
Jingles the Clown (2013)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Johnny Guitar
Killing Ariel (2008)
Killing Zoe
Kingpin
The Last Word
Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)
The Letter
The Little Kidnappers (1991)
Little Red Devil (2011)
Lost in Siberia (1991)
Lovin Molly (1974)
The Lucky Ones
Manhattan
Married to the Mob
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meeting Spencer (2010)
Metamorphosis (2007)
The Midnight Meat Train
Model Behaviour (2013)
Morning Glory (1993)
Mortem (2013)
Moscow Heat (2004)
My Bloody Wedding (2013)
Nerve
New Order (2013)
Night Train (1998)
On the Q.T. (1999)
Paradise Lost (1998)
Payback
The Peacemaker
Phil The Alien (2004)
Pi
Players (2003)
Poliwood (2009)
Pootie Tang
Postmortem (1998)
The Presidio
Princess Juliet (2013)
Private Lessons (1981)
Prophet’s Game (2000)
Reasonable Doubt
Red Tide (2013)
Redball (1999)
Relative Evil (2004)
Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary’s Baby
Sample People (2000)
Sanctuary (1998)
Scrooged
Shunned House (2003)
Silent Youth (2013)
Silo Killer 2 (2010)
Slip & Fall (2011)
Smoke N’ Lightnin’ (1995)
Squeal (2008)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek IX: Insurrection
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek Vll: Generations
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Streets of Rage (1994)
Sugar Boxx (2009)
Suicide Kings
Sweet Angel Mine (1996)
The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)
The Telling (2014)
A Texas Funeral (1999)
This Revolution (2005)
Top Dog
Up in the Air
VikingQuest (2014)
When Justice Fails (1998)
Where Truth Lies (1996)
Who’s Your Monkey (2007)
Wild Wild West
Wildflowers (1999)
Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)
Zombiez (2005)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
July 4
The Assignment
July 6
*The Salesman (Amazon Original)
Under the Gun
July 7
Begum Jaan
July 8
Our Kind of Traitor
July 9
Sliding Doors
July 14
Its Gawd!
July 19
Antarctica: Ice & Sky
July 28
Miss Sloane
Chef
July 31
Jeepers Creepers