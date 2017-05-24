New HBO NOW Releases: June 2017
It’s summer, which means it’s the perfect time of the year to stay inside all day and watch TV. Just kidding (mostly). Vitamin D is good for you. But if you find yourself with a long weekend or coming down with that dreaded of all ills, the summer cold, the one thing you won’t have to be is bored, thanks to modern technology and streaming services. And for you lucky who subscribe to HBO NOW, we have the full list of everything coming to the service this June, including new seasons of Veep, The Leftovers, T.J. Miller’s new standup special, and recent releases like Krampus and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
I would be remiss not to mention the fact that Frequency is also on the list, a.k.a. the movie about Jim Caviezel contacting his father, Dennis Quaid, back in time through an oddly powerful HAM radio.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO NOW in June:
Original Programming:
If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (6/5)
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (6/17)
Series Premiere:
El Jardin De Bronce (6/30)
Season Finales:
The Leftovers, Season 3/Series Finale (6/4)
Psi, Season 3 (6/16)
Veep, Season 5 (6/25)
Silicon Valley, Season 4 (6/25)
Theatrical Premieres:
Term Life (6/1)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (6/3)
The Accountant (6/10)
Krampus (6/12)
The Conjuring 2 (6/17)
The Birth of a Nation (6/24)
Estrenos:
Spark (6/1)
The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz, 2017 (6/2)
Kiki, El Amora Se Hace (AKA Kiki, Love to Love), 2016 (6/9)
Entre nos, Part 1, 2017 (6/16)
Locos de Amor, 2016 (6/23)
Starting June 1:
Be Cool, 2005
Bend It Like Beckham, 2003
Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Executive Decision, 1996
Frequency, 2000
Get Smart, 2008
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
Highlander, 2005
I Spy, 2002
Insomnia, 2002
Michael, 2003
Phone Booth, 2003
Protocol, 1984
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Serendipity, 2001
Shaft, 2000
Shakespeare in Love, 1998
Speed, 1994
The Bodyguard, 1992
The Conjuring, 2013
The Order, 2003
The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009