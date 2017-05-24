New HBO NOW Releases: June 2017

It’s summer, which means it’s the perfect time of the year to stay inside all day and watch TV. Just kidding (mostly). Vitamin D is good for you. But if you find yourself with a long weekend or coming down with that dreaded of all ills, the summer cold, the one thing you won’t have to be is bored, thanks to modern technology and streaming services. And for you lucky who subscribe to HBO NOW, we have the full list of everything coming to the service this June, including new seasons of Veep, The Leftovers, T.J. Miller’s new standup special, and recent releases like Krampus and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

I would be remiss not to mention the fact that Frequency is also on the list, a.k.a. the movie about Jim Caviezel contacting his father, Dennis Quaid, back in time through an oddly powerful HAM radio.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO NOW in June:

Original Programming:

If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (6/5)

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (6/17)

Series Premiere:

El Jardin De Bronce (6/30)

Season Finales:

The Leftovers, Season 3/Series Finale (6/4)

Psi, Season 3 (6/16)

Veep, Season 5 (6/25)

Silicon Valley, Season 4 (6/25)

Theatrical Premieres:

Term Life (6/1)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (6/3)

The Accountant (6/10)

Krampus (6/12)

The Conjuring 2 (6/17)

The Birth of a Nation (6/24)

Estrenos:

Spark (6/1)

The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz, 2017 (6/2)

Kiki, El Amora Se Hace (AKA Kiki, Love to Love), 2016 (6/9)

Entre nos, Part 1, 2017 (6/16)

Locos de Amor, 2016 (6/23)

Starting June 1:

Be Cool, 2005

Bend It Like Beckham, 2003

Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Executive Decision, 1996

Frequency, 2000

Get Smart, 2008

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Highlander, 2005

I Spy, 2002

Insomnia, 2002

Michael, 2003

Phone Booth, 2003

Protocol, 1984

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Serendipity, 2001

Shaft, 2000

Shakespeare in Love, 1998

Speed, 1994

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Conjuring, 2013

The Order, 2003

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009