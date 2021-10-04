New Kids on the Block Step Back into the Treasure Valley
If your walls were plastered in posters of Jordan, Joey, Jonathan, Donnie and Danny, get ready to pull out your old Walkman and pop in that NKOTB cassette! The New Kids on the Block are coming to Nampa!
This is not a drill. It's not some sort of smoke and mirrors where we tell you they're coming somewhere in the region or a residency in Las Vegas. The New Kids on the Block are coming to Boise on Tuesday, June 7 when their "MixTape Tour" takes over the Ford Idaho Center!
This is the quintessential throwback show that Boise's been waiting for! In addition to NKOTB, they're inviting friends Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue to join them here in the Treasure Valley! Whether you know every NKOTB dance move by heart, want to relive the day or can't help but shamelessly sing along every time you hear "Never Gonna Give You Up", there's something for every 80s and 90s kid at this show!
If you've got a serious case of FOMO and would rather buy your tickets so that you don't miss this insane throwback show, here's what you need to know to get your hands on tickets!
Show: New Kids on the Block "MixTape Tour 2022" with special guests Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue
When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Where: Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa
Tickets: Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at ICtickets.com. Fan club members will have early access to pre-sales on Thursday, October 7. Tickets start at $29.95 and top out at $159.95 (plus additional ticketing fees.) VIP packages and meet and greets are available.