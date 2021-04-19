New Reality TV Concept Wants To Sell Your Boise Home

Lights, Camera, ACTION! It's all about real estate and reality TV here in Boise!

While scrolling through social media this afternoon, I came across a new concept coming to a screen near you that I had no idea was being launched. No, "The Real Housewives" isn't coming to the Treasure Valley...but of course, the hottest topic in the city is the center of this new reality television concept: selling homes.

A local myself, I know all about how crazy this housing market is. It's crazy to see homes going for the prices they are--as quickly as they are. According to my friends in the industry, not only are the flying off of the market but they're nearly all going for OVER asking price. Sure, you can stick a "For Sale" sign in your front yard and have an offer by the end of the day. But how about submitting for this local reality TV show?

The show, "List To Last" features FIVE well-known local real estate agents that want to sell your home. Each episode is all about, potentially, YOUR home-- where you, the seller, chooses which agent can sell your home the best.

The five local agents on the show will be:

Kerri O'Hara of Relocation Boise Idaho

Brett Hughes of Boise Premier Real Estate

Kami Brant of O23 Real Estate

Matt Bauscher of Bauscher Real Estate

Christina Ward of Keller Williams Boise

In order for the show to go, they need some homes pitched to them and YOU an apply to be a part of the process. Imagine the type of return you'll get with this kind of exposure for the selling of your home.

Learn more and submit YOUR home to the show, HERE.

According to the shows website, it will be airing online and on a local tv station--no word yet on which station that might be.