One of a Kind Meridian Restaurant Plans For Exciting Second Location in Caldwell

Introducing a brand new restaurant concept in the middle of a worldwide pandemic that crushed the restaurant industry takes a lot of guts. The creative minds behind this Meridian restaurant dove in head first!

After Governor Little's "Stay Home" order went into effect on March 25, 2020, The Original Sunrise Cafe on Overland Road in Meridian closed its doors to diner-in business like every other restaurant in the state. It never re-opened.

Why? The business didn't go under. The owner didn't sell it off. Instead, owner Boomer Godsill and his team spent their downtime perfecting a new concept they'd been tossing around. Godsill's Sunrise employees were constantly dreaming up new, creative, high-end recipes that didn't really fit the current brand. Together, they decided to launch a new restaurant brand called Biscuit & Hogs.

It started as a ghost kitchen but eventually celebrated its official grand opening in June 2020. The big risk paid off in a big way. The Meridian location has a 4.1-star rating on 1,488 Google Reviews and there's almost a waitlist. People can't get enough of their huge portions and creative cocktails. (Seriously, they serve cocktails in lawn flamingos and small coolers.)

The positive feedback was enough to inspire Godsill to open a second Biscuit & Hogs location in Caldwell. Unlike the original or his two "Brunchette" locations, the new Biscuit & Hogs will not involve flipping one of the remaining Original Sunrise Cafe locations. According to the City of Caldwell Economic Development Facebook post announcing the project, this will be a brand new, two-story restaurant at 516 Main Street. Construction on the project breaks ground later this year and the space will be shared by an outdoor-minded clothing brand retailer.

Godsill is also working on a new "Brunchette" location that will open on E Lake Street in McCall later this year. It's a sister of Huck House Brunchette and the new Blue Bench Brunchette that opened in January.

Haven't been into Biscuit & Hogs? Here's a look at what you've been missing and what's coming to the 2C.

