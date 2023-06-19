One of America’s Largest Free Music Festivals Returns To Boise

What began several years ago as an attempt to bring big-time music acts back to Boise resonates as the western United States prepares for one of the country's largest free music festivals. The 12 Annual Boise Music Festival kicks off Saturday at Expo Idaho, beginning at 10 am; to who knows when the last act will finally leave the stage?

A quick search across the country reveals that the Boise Music Festival still needs a rival in the nation. There may be a few more prominent music festivals, but we couldn't find any of the size of Boise's that offers free tickets to anyone who makes an attempt to get them.

Here's a look back at some of the historic acts that rocked the entire state of Idaho. You won't believe the greatest names in music who've entertained the thousands of Boise Music Festival fans.

If you can't get free tickets, this year's show is a life changer. The two headliners are from two distinct styles of music. Ludacris is a rap icon who not only turns the country but is a significant star in one of Hollywood's most iconic movie series, The Fast and The Furious.

Jelly Roll is not a food item but one of the hottest music stars of 2023. The convicted felon has his own Hulu documentary and has cleaned up every award in country music. Mr. Roll is one of the most eclectic music artists ever visiting Boise.

Jelly Roll live on the 'Freedom' stage at Rocklahoma 2022! The one and only Jelly Roll returned to Rocklahoma for another round in 2022. It was great to see him again and as always he put on a hell of a show. The crowd went nuts and it turned into a big Labor Day weekend family reunion and sing-a-long by the time the set was halfway through. His unusual mix of rock, rap, and country is something to hear, and even better to see him perform it live. He's basically his own music genre!

The one-time rapper is now known for his 'rugged Southern voice." Let's not forget Gary Levox of the group Rascal Flats. When he's not on tour, Mr. LeVox has gone on to acting, taking roles in "Hannah Montana: The Movie," "Yes, Dear," and "CSI." He's also launched his apparel lines, "Freedom Farms" and "LeVox Wear.

Elle King and the unbelievable C and C Music Factory are just a few other big-time performers invading Boise this Saturday.

The Boise Music Festival offers a word class carnival, a cornhole tournament, and incredible local acts performing on several local stages.

Whether you're a veteran or a newbie, it's time to experience one of America's largest and most vibrant music festivals this Saturday in Boise.