Former Boise Music Festival Artist, Jelly Roll, Joins 'American Idol' Season 22 as Guest Mentor and Performer
Jelly Roll, a Grammy-nominated artist who captivated our city last summer at the Boise Music Festival, is ready to lend his expertise and talent to the next generation of Idol hopefuls.
He recently was on a national stage speaking to Senate against Fentanyl [Watch Here]
And is set to make waves on a national stage once again as he joins the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol as a guest mentor and performer. Jelly Roll's impact on the music scene remains undeniable, and Boise fans can't wait to see him share his insights on the iconic American Idol stage.
Teaming up with Idol alum Tori Kelly, Jelly Roll will guide and perform alongside contestants at Aulani: A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i. This collaboration promises an exciting mix of musical expertise and star power that will definitely elevate the competition.
We were so fortunate to have Jelly Roll at the Boise Music Festival, and it's amazing to see him continue to shine bright, making a difference everywhere he goes. Mark your calendars for the premiere of 'American Idol' Season 22 on Sunday, February 18th, at 7:00pm MST on ABC.
