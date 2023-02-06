REVEALED THE MOST AMAZING BOISE MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP EVER!

It is Boise's Super Bowl, the Olympics, and your favorite awards show combined. It's Idaho's largest and definitely one of the country's largest one-day music festivals, and it's back. Today we share with you this year's lineup, which promises to be the biggest ever!

But first, a look at the history of Idaho's record-setting music festival. How big is the Boise Music Festival? How about over 40,000 people jamming out to their favorite music acts?

Boise Music Festival Through The Years Boise Music Festival has been enjoyed by the Treasure Valley for 10 years.

Over the years, great musical legends such as Train, MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, The Backstreet Boys, and others have journeyed to the Ada County Fairgrounds entertaining thousands. From legends to modern-day icons crossing all musical boundaries, travel to Boise year after year. The music industry has circled the Boise Music Festival as one of their favorite festivals of the year.

The lean hardworking staff at Townsquare Boise begins working on the following year's music festival the day after the festival ends. It takes hours of manpower to determine which acts are good enough to take center stage in Boise. Music trends, social media, fan interactions, and their love of Idaho are a few factors that the command staff use to determine who is good enough to entertain Idaho.

Only some festivals across the country can compete with the crowds, sponsors, and passion of over a decade of entertainment.

Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures of the Calm Before the Storm...

This year's event will be on June 24th, running from 10 am-10 pm. Tickets will go on sale after 10 am Monday. Boise Music Festival is more than just a showcase for national acts. Local bands get the opportunity to perform on several stages throughout the fairgrounds.

2023 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 12th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 24, 2023 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage!

Do you know a local group, or are you a member of a local band and would like to perform at BMF? Check out the link here

to sign up. Not a fan of music; how about a carnival? Yes, over the years, the festival has hosted a world-class carnival full of one-of-a-kind fun rides. You can buy your tickets here.