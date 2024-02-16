Boise Music Festival 2024 Artists Revealed! Biggest Lineup Yet?

Boise, get ready for the music event of the year! The highly anticipated Boise Music Festival is back with a bang, and this morning we've just revealed the artists for 2024. You can already feel the excitement increasing all throughout the Treasure Valley. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable day filled with incredible performances, as this year's Boise Music Festival promises to be our biggest lineup yet!

It's hard to believe that Boise Music Festival 2023, featuring headliners Ludacris and Jelly Roll, was already over 8 months ago, as that was a truly impactful music festival experience. Looking back at last year's performances only amplifies the excitement for what lies ahead in this year's event.

Boise Music Festival 2024

Headlining the festival is none other than country sensation Dustin Lynch, delivering his chart-topping hits and high-energy stage presence. Joining him in the spotlight is the multi-talented pop sensation Jason Derulo, sure to leave Boise in awe with his exhilarating performance.

But that's not all – Grammy-winning artist CeeLo Green will grace the stage, showcasing his soulful voice and captivating showmanship. And for a touch of nostalgia, The Frontmen, a supergroup featuring former lead singers from iconic 90's country bands (Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Larry Steward of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow of Little Texas), will take us on a music journey.

Save the date - June 22nd, 2024 - and secure your tickets now for a day filled with music, fun, and the vibrant community spirit that defines the Treasure Valley. Don't miss out on the excitement – the Boise Music Festival 2024 is set to be the biggest event of the year!

Keep scrolling for this year's complete Boise Music Festival Lineup and a list of the coolest things that happened at last year's Boise Music Festival with Jelly Roll and Ludacris.

2024 Boise Music Festival Main Stage Artists The 13th Annual Boise Music Festival is June 22, 2024 at Expo Idaho! Here's a look at the artists who've been announced to perform on this year's main stage! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Cool Things Boise Music Festival Artists Did This Year! Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Jelly Roll, Ludacris, and More Wow A Massive Boise Crowd The 2023 Boise Music Festival saw massive attendance to see rapper turned actor Ludacris, country singers Jelly Roll, Gary Lavox, and Elle King, 90s dance music artist C+C Music Factory, and local hip-hop group Mad Ro. Gallery Credit: Marco

Boise Music Festival Setup & Exclusive Behind the Scenes Photos Gallery Credit: Parker Kane