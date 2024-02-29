Jelly Roll’s Important Warning to Boise Fans Before His 2024 Show

Calling all Jelly Roll fans in the Boise area! As he prepares to bring his Beautifully Broken Tour to Nampa, Idaho, on August 28th, 2024, at the Ford Idaho Center Arena, Jelly Roll has issued an important warning for all fans who are planning on attending the concert.

The renowned country music sensation who last visited Boise in June, 2023, for the Boise Music Festival (scroll for pictures), took to Facebook to address growing concerns among fans who have fallen victim to exorbitant ticket prices on third-party websites. Basically, his warning is to not fall for scams!

Jelly Roll wants to ensure that his loyal fans and supporters have the correct information before spending their hard-earned money on tickets.

In his Facebook post, Jelly Roll revealed that the pre-sale for the Beautifully Broken Tour will end TODAY, Thursday, February 29th, at 10 p.m. local time. To secure a pre-sale code, fans are urged to visit Jelly Roll's official website, JellyRoll615.com, and sign up for the specific show they wish to attend.

Expressing genuine concern for his fans, Jelly Roll criticized scalpers, emphasizing that ticket prices start at a reasonable $39.50. He urged fans not to be deceived into purchasing overpriced tickets from platforms like StubHub, emphasizing that such tickets haven't even been officially approved or released yet.

"I want to keep prices affordable, and I want y'all to come enjoy a Jelly Roll show," the artist shared in his post. "I see you and appreciate y'all; I will always keep tickets affordable for my fans." Yet, another reason to love Jelly Roll!

Yet, another reason to love Jelly Roll!

