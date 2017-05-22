Outdoor Movie Night Schedules for Summer

Nothing says summer like a movie under the stars. Boise, Meridian and Nampa all have outdoor movie night schedules posted and are ready for you to throw that blanket out on the grass and relax in the warm night watching your favorite movie with friends.

MERIDIAN

Every Friday night at Settler's Park in Meridian, a family-friendly movie is shown to the public for free with Cable One Movie Night in Meridian. There are bounce houses and giveaways each week. Also, a concession stand is available for snacks and refreshments.

June 2 - Moana

June 9 - Pete's Dragon

June 16 - The Secret Life of Pets

June 23 - Storks

June 30- Sing

July 7 - Kubo and the Two Strings

July 14 - Beauty and the Beast

July 21- Up

July 28 - 101 Dalmatians

August 4 - Finding Dory

August 11 - BFG

August 18 - The Jungle Book

August 25 - Lego Batman

BOISE

Movies Under The Stars in Boise is a movie lineup you chose. They asked for your votes on Facebook and you let them know what you wanted to see. Check back each night because the Boise outdoor movies are in different locations weekly. Kids can also run around and play capture the flag, dodgeball and other field games before the show.

June 17: Sing - Julia Davis Park, 700 S Capitol Blvd.

June 24: The Secret Life of Pets - Bowden Park, 3230 W Edson St.

July 15: Moana - Julia Davis Park, 700 S Capitol Blvd.

July 22: Pete's Dragon - Sunset Park, 2625 N 32nd St.

August 5: Finding Dory - Ivywild Park, 416 W Ivywild St.

August 12: LEGO Batman - Fort Boise Park, 155 E Garrison Rd.

August 19: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Julia Davis Park, 700 S Capitol Blvd.

August 26: BFG - Molenaar Park, 2815 S Maple Grove Rd.

Don't forget to click into the event page to see what you can and cannot bring to the movies.

NAMPA

Thanks to our friend, Maggie O'Mara at KTVB, we have a full list of free outdoor movies put on by the Nampa Parks and Recreation. Optimist Park is where the movie fun happens. You can grab some concessions, play a little and get ready for the movies that start at dusk.