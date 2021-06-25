Post Pandemic Baby Penguin Hatched At Zoo Boise

Do you remember when the popular sentiment was that the Pandemic was going to create a baby boom? Personally I know way too many people that bought into the hype or maybe just lived up to the expectation and indeed had or are having " Pandemic" babies. Apparently its not just humans that we're taking advantage of the "quiet" time away from others during the last year. If you love Penguins you're gonna love this story.

In 2008 Jimmy a bachelor from San Francisco moved to Boise in search of love. Despite his efforts and wishful thinking Jimmy remained single for 11 years after moving to Boise. In 2019 Jimmy's love life took a turn for the best when he met Rose who had just moved to Boise from San Diego. The romance between Jimmy and Rose took off like wildfire and a little over a year later they welcomed their first born Milo into the world. Two years later the love for one another is alive and well according to this Facebook post.

"Zoo Boise, a division of Boise Parks and Recreation, is happy to announce its newest family member. A Magellanic penguin hatched at the zoo on May 21, 2021. The chick was hatched to parents Jimmy and Rose and currently weighs a little more than 3 pounds. Zoo staff are happy to report that the chick is doing well and are amazed with how fast it’s growing. Magellanic penguins are warm weather penguins found in South America around the Falkland Islands."

You can now view the new chick at the Penguin Pavilion by looking

through small openings in the nursery window. Congrats Jimmy and Rose... may your love and family continue to grow.

