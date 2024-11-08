Zoo Boise Mourns Loss Of Beloved Snow Leopard To Cancer

The Boise Zoo is a special place where families and all Idahoans visit to see exotic animals, big and small. What began in 1916 continues today as the zoo prepares for a busy holiday season. Did you know you can visit over 100 different species without leaving Boise or the Treasure Valley?

Sadly, the Boise Zoo announced the passing of Kabita, a 15-year-old female snow leopard. According to a news release from the zoo, Kabita was humanely put to sleep.

The zoo did its best to save Kabita's life. The snow leopard lost her battle with carcinoma, an incurable oral cancer. It was detected earlier this year, and despite the best efforts of oncologists, the tumor could not be stopped.

Boise officials explained Kabita's impact on the Boise Zoo. "We are grateful for our dedicated veterinary and zookeeper teams at Zoo Boise and their immense care for all of the animals who call Boise home," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "These devoted professionals did all they could to treat Kabita's cancer and prioritize her quality of life. She will be dearly missed."

It takes an extraordinary person to dedicate their lives to the welfare and care of animals. Day after day, these professionals compassionately care for animals, taking no days off. They educate the public by translating their expertise into language relatable to audiences young and old.

"Saying goodbye to Kabita is a significant loss for our team and for the Boise community," said Zoo Boise Director Gene Peacock. "She was a cherished member of our family, inspiring countless visitors and helping us raise awareness about the conservation of her species."

