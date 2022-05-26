These Classic Idaho Potato Commercials Will Be Stuck In Your Head for Days

Hands down, one of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that we all grow potatoes. We can roll our eyes all we want, but we kind of did this to ourselves!

The first time a slogan appeared on a license plate in Idaho was in 1928 when the state picked a design that was literally a yellow potato embossed on a green plate with the words “Idaho Potatoes” below it.

There were a few years when the state opted for different slogans like “Scenic Idaho” or “Vacation Wonderland,” but decided to double down on Idaho’s potato pride by using an image of a baked potato and the words “World Famous Potatoes” on the plates in 1948 and 1949.

Some phrase about potatoes has appeared consistently on standard Idaho license plates since 1956. Idahoans still have the option to pick a plate that features a baked potato today.

Then when the Idaho Potato Commission bought the naming rights to the Humanitarian Bowl in 2007, they not only renamed the game Famous Idaho Potato Bowl but also changed the logo to a baked potato in the shape of a football. From the day that logo was introduced, we thought it was absolutely brilliant.

Clearly, Idaho’s been proud of its potatoes for decades, but we don’t think showed off that potato pride more than these vintage Idaho Potato and Ore-Ida commercials we found on YouTube! Do you remember watching these on TV when you were younger? There’s no doubt that these catchy jingles will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day after you watch them!

Spuddy Buddy Sings "Nobody But Me"

Sorry Buster Bronco, but we truly think that Spuddy Buddy is the best mascot in Idaho! In this cute commercial, he spoofs a Human Beinz song to show just how awesome and delicious our potatoes are!

Idaho Potatoes Commerical (Hemingway)

According to the uploader, this Idaho Potato commercial aired in 1979 and featured a less famous member of the Hemingway family. It contains another jingle you can't get out of your head!

Idaho Potatoes - Genuine Idaho Song

The uploader of this classic Idaho commercial dates it back to 1983. The commercial launches with an older brother explaining to his little brother that potatoes grow in places other than Idaho, but they're not quite the same...and then launches into another catchy jingle!

Ore-Ida Farmers

The uploaded found this gem while searching through 100s of VHS tapes from the 1980s. Ore-Ida was founded by two brothers who grew up in Nampa and eventually moved to Vale. There's a lot of soul in this song when the scarecrow hits the bridge about the new cheddar hashbrowns!

Ore-Ida Fries

Try not to spit out your soda when you get to the "sigh to sigh, guy to guy" part of the lyrics! We're currently mopping up our spit take because it was just too funny!

Ore-Ida Potato Commercial

We're not sure what year this one is from and there's no song, but she's so creepy we had to share it with you!

