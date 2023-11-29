Is there a better, more delicious food than potato chips? Sure, some folks swear by pizza, chicken wings, or pretzels, but can any food compare with the convenience and taste of potato chips? Idaho, as we all know, is the potato capital of the world. However, our state is not the potato chip capital of the country. (We'll have more on that in a future report.)

Idaho potatoes fuel most of the country's French fries and potato chips consumption. It's always more remarkable when you consume Idaho Potatoes. We love chips that are thick, thin, and salty. However, one of the world's largest, most successful potato chip makers is altering the composition of one of the country's most popular foods.

Can you Name the top 10 Potato Producing States? Here's a look at the top 10 potato producers in America. Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Lays Announces Reduction of Favorite Ingredient

Sodium or too much sodium is a problem for most Americans. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure and other health problems. PepsiCo, which owns Lays, announced today that it would reduce the sodium content in its Lays Chips. The company wants to help consumers stay within the World Health Organization's guidelines for sodium consumption, which is 2000 milligrams a day.

Pepsi and Lays share their new goals:

'Our new sodium goal aims for a 15% sodium reduction in our U.S. Lay's Classic Potato Chips, which would result in a sodium level of 140mg per 28g serving. According to the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the sodium intake in daily diets from savory snacks is currently around 3%.'

No word on whether any Lays products will contain the same amounts of sodium that are currently in your favorite bag of chips.

7 Brands of Lay’s “Fictional” Tri-Cities Potato Chips You’ll Want To Try good or bad, here are seven tasty brands of potato chips if Tri-Cities were a brand - dig in! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals