Amazing Boise State Football Potato Chips Available Now

Idaho is the potato state, and where you have potatoes, you'll usually find potato chips. However, Idaho is not one of the states producing the most potato chips. (We'll report those states to you sometime in the future.) However, one Meridian-based potato chip producer is mixing the incredible taste of Idaho-made potato chips with the passion of Boise State football fans.

Years ago, a chip maker produced orange and blue chips for local stores throughout the state. Idahoans bought and consumed thousands of bags of the specialty potatoes. Now, in Albertsons and perhaps other local grocery stores, you'll find two special packages honoring the Boise State Football team.

The chips are made by Teton Valley Brands based in Meridian. The company uses real Idaho potatoes for their chips and is sold in locations across the country. The chip maker's favors are Rocky Mountain Salt, Backcountry Barbecue, Rock Salt and Vinegar, and Hells Canyon Jalapeno. As you can see, each brand has a tie to the Gem State.

The current flavors of Teton's Boise State Football chips are barbecue and rocky mountain salt. The company describes how their chips are different from national brands.

At Teton Valley Brands, we crafted a potato chip made with the best ingredients from the Intermountain West: 100% Idaho® russet potatoes, Colorado grown expeller-pressed, high-oleic sunflower oil, and unrefined Rocky Mountain Salt from Utah. The result is a naturally browned and deeply potato-flavored chip. Or, as we like to call them Real Idaho Potato Chips.

You can read more about this great local company here.

