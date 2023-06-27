Oregon Seeks To Become The Nation’s Potato State
Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, and one state is doing its very best to emulate Idaho's success in agriculture. We all know what happens when you meet someone who finds out you live in Idaho; they ask you about our state's most famous crop, the Idaho Potato.
Now one state wants to hone in on Idaho's potato pie, and the state is not Maine but a close neighbor to the Gem State. Maine is a state that, although it is not as well known as Idaho, produces a massive amount of potatoes.
Let's now bury the lead; a state known for legalizing illegal drugs claims the potato as its official vegetable. The move by the Oregon Legislature was met with a stern response from Idaho Governor Brad Little and his friend Utah Governor Spencer Cox.
Idaho Governor Responds To Oregon Potato Challenge
Oregon? Potatoes? Really?
Oregon Live broke down the comparison between the Oregon and Idaho's potato production.
“More than 2.7 billion pounds of potatoes are grown annually” in Oregon, according to a statement submitted by Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and the state is responsible for “nearly 25% of all french fries exported from the U.S.”
