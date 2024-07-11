Breaking: Idaho Congressman Extinguishes California Energy Grab

Idaho's most controversial member of Congress had taken out one of the biggest threats to the state's geography and energy resources. The project was the brainchild of the Joe Biden Administration. The effort was so unpopular that all elected statewide officials voiced their opposition against it.

The local community's opinion did not sway the administration from continuing to carve out a vast part of Idaho's land to fuel energy-starved California. Yes, the plan was that Idaho would be devoured by acres and acres of giant bird-killing wind turbines.

The BLM's Lava Ridge Project, which seemed to be on the verge of implementation, was suddenly thrown into uncertainty by a development in Washington, DC. The unexpected turn of events left the project's future hanging in the balance, sparking intrigue and uncertainty.

It pays to have a very influential friend in high places. An unlikely champion from Idaho has effectively ensured Lava Ridge will not be happening in the Gem State. How did Biden's sure thing power grab end up in the ashbin of history?

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced he has defunded Lava Ridge from the BLM budget. Like everything, without money, nothing happens without it.

"Last month's final Environment Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project was a slap in the face to Idahoans," said Rep. Simpson. "Despite numerous concerns voiced by Congress and the Magic Valley, the Biden administration and the Bureau of Land Management continue to ignore Idahoans and ram through renewable energy projects that lack local support.

From the beginning, I have made it clear that the Lava Ridge Wind Project is out of touch and has no place in our state. As Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee—which has jurisdiction over the BLM—I remain committed to fighting with the people of Idaho in opposition to this project."

As the Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, Congressman Simpson wields significant power. He is the one who decides where the money goes to fund federal projects, a role that has proven crucial in the fate of the Lava Ridge Wind Project.



The language he inserted into the budget bill pertains blocking the implementation of Lava Ridge. The budget now heads to the full House for approval. The controversial California-loving project could resurface if the bill is voted down, keeping the tension alive.

Idaho Governor Brad Little reacted to the news.

