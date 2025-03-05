Finally! Idaho Officially Ends Mask Mandates!

Idaho's long national nightmare is over thanks to Governor Little signing a bill making mask mandates illegal in Idaho. The bill was a victory for legislators who criticized the state's response to the COVID pandemic. ￼

Although Governor Little didn't issue statewide mask mandates, several Idaho cities did, including the city of Boise. During that time, the mayor ordered the police department to ensure businesses enforced her mandate. Many local owners feared losing their operating license if they didn't bend the knee.

Patriots and activists protested those businesses by visiting and sometimes holding rallies inside or outside the businesses. Conservative Republican Senator Brian Lenny shared the good news.

The Idaho Legislature continues working through the 2025 session. The lawmakers continue to work on school funding and tax reform. We'll continue to update you on the session until its conclusion. Experts tell us they believe the session could continue into the first one or two weeks of April.

