Every morning while driving to work, we have found ourselves having to swerve in order to avoid more and more craters appearing in the road.

This is problematic.

Not only is this a nuisance to other drivers on the road, as we attempt to navigate the potholes in our own lanes, but these could seriously damage our vehicles if we hit one.

And we know we can't be the only ones, because it isn't just one or two potholes... they seem to be scattered all over town.

So, why is Boise overwhelmed with potholes?

Watch Where You Drive: Why is Boise Overwhelmed With Pot Holes? Is it just us, or does the Treasure Valley seem to be absolutely covered with potholes these days?

Here's What Locals Want To Change About Boise We asked locals to share what they would love to see changed about Boise. What would you add to this list?

Idaho Hilariously Lands in the Top 10 of THIS List Idaho is many things... but we were surprised and amused to learn it landed number 7 on this Top 10 list.

Are Tiny Homes Our Best Option for Affordable Housing in Boise? With Idaho's housing market being among the worst in America, it begs the question: what are our options for affordable housing?