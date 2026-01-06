January 6th will always live in American History since the storming of the beautiful Capitol Rotunda. For years, Democrats vilified President Trump and anyone who questioned the 2020 election. No American could be happy with the scenes of violence on Capitol Hill that day. It has been five years since that day.

There have been endless prosecutions, pardons, and commentary on the subject. The Congressional Commission that investigated the incident has been discredited, as President Trump was reelected. However, what do Americans and Idahoans feel about January 6th?

Do they agree with Joe Biden that it was a rebellion against the country? Have some Democrats called it an insurrection? The day wasn’t without lives lost as an unarmed protester was shot and killed. Police officers were treated for injuries from that day.

Other prominent Americans shared their thoughts on social media. Read them below and decide if you agree with them.

Those on the left have another percpective.

We'll continue to monitor this story as it develops. Thank you and God Bless America.

