The community of Star, Idaho, is mourning the recent loss of Steven Turner. Mr. Turner was a well-known employee at the Albertsons in Star.

During his time there, Mr. Turner was a breath of fresh air, always helping customers and making folks smile. Mr. Turner was taken to the hospital suddenly and died, according to multiple employees.

Employees, along with Star residents, took to social media expressing their sorrow. Mr. Turner was known for going the extra mile to ensure everyone had an exceptional experience at Albertsons.

Although he had retired, he told me how much he loved working at the store, helping people while they shopped.

Mr. Turner would operate his post with this wheelchair because he was an amputee. Never to make anyone feel uncomfortable, he would joke about his situation with anyone. He would sometimes work the self-checkout without his chair and tell amputee jokes.

The community will remember him for his smile, how much he loved his family, and for always sharing how much he loved his dog. He was a resident of Star, so his commute was very short.

Customers, along with the Star Albertsons team, are signing a small memorial at the self-checkout lane. Some residents are learning about Mr. Turner’s death when they see the banner folks can sign to share their tributes. Mr. Turner was a welcome ray of sunshine in a world of anxiety and turbulence. He chose to serve others rather than relax at home. He was our friend, and he will be missed.

