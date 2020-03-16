School Closures Sweep Idaho, Treasure Valley

In the wake of all of the news surrounding Coronavirus--or, COVID-19--in the Treasure Valley, many announcements were made concerning school. While a health crisis like this is NEVER ideal, with Spring Break coming up, having a built-in week away from the school buildings is ideal. However, after Governor Brad Little said that each school district should decide on their own whether or not to close, it appears that many school districts want more time with students away and at home.

See a list we will continue to update, below:

--School Closures--

The Ambrose School will be closed March 16th-March 27th

Basin School District in Idaho City will be closed March 16th-March 30th

Bishop Kelly High School will be closed Monday, March 16th for further planning

Boise School District will be closed March 16th-March 27th Staff will be available 3/16 for pickup of student belongings Info on Emergency Day Camps for kids that need care, HERE

Boise State University will hold all remaining semester classes online effective March 16th

Caldwell School District will be closed Wednesday, March 18-March 29

College of Western Idaho has extended Spring Break through April 4th

Idaho Arts Charter School will be closed until March 30th

Kuna School District will be closed March 18th-March 29th

Middleton School District will be closed March 16-March 29th Staff available 9:00 a.m. - Noon for student access to personal belongings due to late announcement

Nampa School District will be closed March 18th-March 29th

Vallivue School District has canceled activities and events only through March 30th

West Ada School District will now be CLOSED March 16th-March 30th

Last update: Monday, March 16th at 12:43 a.m.