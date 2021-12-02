Search Still On For Missing 5-Year-Old Fruitland Boy ‘Monkey’

It's the kind of news that in the Treasure Valley, is seldom heard: a missing child. Unfortunately for a family, the City of Fruitland, and the entire greater Treasure Valley Community, a mystery around one missing 5-year-old is still an open case.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Joseph Vaughan was seen for the last time near his home. The Little Boy, who answers to "Monkey", has both local and federal investigators on the case trying to track him down.

It's a terribly sad story--one that any parent can relate to and only hope that they never have to experience.

Fruitland Police immediately jumped into action after the boy was reported missing--canals were searched along with homes, fields, rivers and septic tanks. Over 400 tips have been received but still, no Michael.

Photos of two vehicles that Fruitland Police are searching for--not as suspects, but to simply speak with, are below:



Currently, there is a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the discovery of Michael Vaughan.

Most importantly, if you or someone that you know may know absolutely anything about this case--you're encouraged to contact the Fruitland Police Department at 208-642-6006 Extension 0, OR you can email the tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org.

Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers are also accepting anonymous tips.

For more information on the case and a printable poster, click HERE.

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?