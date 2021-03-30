Shocking Ada County Housing Market Facts

If you're in the market for a home you know how crazy this housing market has gotten, if you're not in the market chances are you've heard the rumblings. I'm not shopping for a home but I'm a fan of real estate and I think it's fun to keep and eye on how much equity I've gained on my property. As fun as it is to see the equity going up, this has gotten ridiculous and frankly these Boise Regional Realtors Ada county housing market stats are shocking.

The median Ada County home listing price a year ago was $342,000. Today that number is up more than $100k to $450,000. This data was compiled based on data reported from two periods: one period between Jan. 1-Feb. 29, 2020, and the other between Jan. 1-Feb. 28, 2021.

Homes in Boise were selling for an average of 98.5% of their listing price in 2020. In 2021, that amount increased to 104.6%.

Last year homes in Star were getting an average of 96.5% of the listing price. This year that amount jumped to 105.1% in the first two months of 2021. On average sellers in Boise got $7,596 less than their listing price in 2020. Thus far 2021 has blown that number away. Boise homes are selling for $19,687 more than their listing price on average. Garden City prices have absolutely exploded, sellers were getting $3,222 less than their listing price on average in 2020. In 2021, that average is now $22,951 more than the listing price. As far as days on the market, this has also been impacted significantly: Boise went from 32 days to only 8 days in 2021. Meridian went from 36 days to 7 days; Star went from 46 days to 5 days; Eagle went from 55 days to 13 days; Garden City went from 17 days to 4 days, and Kuna went from 30 to 11 days.

