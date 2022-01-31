When Winter Carnival 2020 wrapped up on February 3, no one could predict that it would be 725 days before the snow sculptures, live music, hockey games, ice shows and fireworks returned to McCall.

But after taking a year off, most of your favorite Winter Carnival events are back! 2022's McCall Winter Carnival kicked off on Friday, January 28 and will run through Sunday, February 6. While there was no Mardi Gras Parade this year, Boise State did face off against the Oregon Ducks at the Manchester Ice Rink & Events Center. There were fabulous fireworks over Payette Lake on Friday night and tons of vendors throughout the city.

You can expect a fantastic schedule of similar events happening throughout the week and into the final weekend. You can check out the full guide here. If you make the trip up Highway 55 to check it out, these are 19 fantastic snow sculptures to keep an eye out for.

FYI, there is no sculpture garden near the stage and beer garden at Legacy Park this year. The Idaho State Snow Sculpting Championships were cancelled for 2022, so these businesses are the only places you'll see snow sculptures!

Sneak a Peak at McCall Winter Carnival's 19 Marvelous Snow Sculptures After a year away, McCall Winter Carnival is back and will run through February 6. These are 19 of sculptures waiting for you when you get there!

